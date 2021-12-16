Grom of the Week: Scout Mitchell

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Getting that true grom experience at R&R Music Factory and Brawner Boards, 15-year-old Scout Mitchell is putting in the time working at the shop that’s sure to pay huge dividends in the future.

A stylish, powerful freesurfer, as well as a threat anytime she pulls on the jersey, Mitchell can do it all. Well-traveled and successful in WSA surf events, she’s a well-liked, much-respected member of the next generation of girls who are storming the sport at the moment.

And when the wind’s up or the surf’s down, Mitchell has some serious skills on the ukulele.

Scout Mitchell. Photo: Courtesy of Brawner Boards

“She’s an incredible young woman, so talented, and it’s so great to have her at the shop,” says her boss, Damien Brawner. “It’s kind of perfect; she’s a great surfer and incredible musician, too. She brings so much good energy to everything she does.”

Not only does she work at the shop, but Brawner’s also been helping support her with some great surfboards to ensure that she always has a good board under her feet.

In the water, at work or a jam session, Mitchell is a true surfer’s surfer.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

