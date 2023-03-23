It’s been said here before, and we’ll say it again, Tanner Sandvig is a surfer’s surfer. The San Clemente goofy-footer is the complete package. A warrior among the NSSA ranks, it seems every week he’s either posting a big result or cheering his friends on when they’re ripping.

An anchor of the Shorecliffs Middle School surf team, Sandvig is fresh off making two finals at the 2023 NSSA State Championships. Demonstrating just how wide-ranging his talents are, he took fourth in the highly competitive Boys Shortboard Division then jumped on the log and scored a third-place finish in the Longboard Division.

Itching to climb back atop the podium, Sandvig recently earned his second win of the season in the NSSA Open Boys division. And always looking to push himself, he also surfed up a division and made the semifinals of the Open Juniors, which he described as his “favorite heat of the weekend.”

“This weekend, I set goals and conquered a few, and I have Griffin Colapinto to thank for demonstrating how to do that,” Sandvig said after the competitive flurry.

More than the results, Sandvig’s true colors shine brightest when he’s cheering on his little sister or firing up his friends to push their limits. His dedication to surfing and its community is nothing short of inspiring.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.