Grom of the Week: Tosh Johnson

By Jake Howard

There’s been a whole lot of ripping going on in our local waters lately, and San Juan Capistrano’s Tosh Johnson has been shining like gold.

All of 13 years old, he’s recently added a sticker from the surf brand Roark to the nose of his Timmy Patterson-shaped boards. Barreling through eighth grade at Marco Forster Middle School, he’s got plenty of stuff to keep him busy when he’s not out ripping at Creek or Lowers.

Johnson also has style and grace on a longboard well beyond his years, and he was starting to post some big contest results on the log (when surf contests were still being held). He also rips on skateboard and skimboard. And over the summer, he got hooked on fishing and has been known to pull in dinner now and again.

Johnson first got on a surfboard when he was only 2 years old, thanks to the love and passion of his dad. By 5 years old, he knew he was destined to live the surf life.

As we roll into the winter surf season and we get some of those healthy west swells rolling down from the North Pacific, it’s going to be epic to see where Johnson takes his surfing next.