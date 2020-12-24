Grom of the Week: Tyrone Fomenko

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

If you see a red-headed goofy-footer out at T-Street throwing buckets and powering through searing rail gouges, it’s probably Tyrone Fomenko.

From Lowers to T-Street to the Pier Bowl, Fomenko’s been ripping around town since he was just a little guy. A regular in the Grom of the Week feature, he first caught our attention at the Gudauskas brothers’ Stoke-O-Rama events.

These days, he’s a distinguished member of the San Clemente High School surf team and is sure to have a big season in the upcoming year. Older, wiser, more powerful than you could possibly imagine, this young Jedi is elevating his game and always keeps the vibes right in the water.

Tyrone Fomenko. Photo: Courtesy of Tyrone Fomenko

In November, Fomenko dropped a hot new video on YouTube called no name, but you should definitely get to know his name.

He’s going to be leading the charge for the next generation of rippers from San Clemente. You can also get to know more about him on the Gudauskas brothers’ YouTube channel called “The Vibe Up.” They produced a video featuring Fomenko entitled Don’t Change Over Summer.

If you’re down with good vibes and committed rail work, keep an eye on Fomenko; he’s going places. We’ve known that for years.

