Grom of the Week: Waylon Brennan

By Jake Howard

Fresh off the Thanksgiving holiday and a great week of waves and offshore winds, this week, we’re shining some very deserved light on Dana Point’s Waylon Brennan.

A regular at Salt Creek, he’s been putting in the hard work, and it’s paying off with some stellar results. Earlier this month, he took his second Western Surfing Association win in the 10 and Under division. For the effort, Waylon now sits atop the WSA 10 and Under ratings.

Waylon Brennan. Photo: Courtesy of the Brennan Family

Most recently, Waylon—an energetic regular-footer brimming with style—submitted a clip to an international grom contest called Barton Lynch’s Blastoff video challenge. Founded by former world champion Barton Lynch, it was created to support the next generation of rising stars and give them a platform to show the world what they can do.

This is where you, the loyal reader, comes in. Rally your friends and family to vote for Waylon (and any other groms you want to support). It’s fast, free and easy; just go to bartonlynch.com/blast-off-video-challenge and dive in.

Good luck and happy surfing, Waylon.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

