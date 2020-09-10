Grom of the Week: Waylon Martin

By Jake Howard

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and the unofficial end of summer at hand, Waylon Martin is blasting into fourth grade at Concordia Elementary. A regular shredder in the wildly talented pack of groms down at Trestles these days, he’s been spending a lot of time in the lineups at Uppers and Middles this summer.

When asked about what his favorite thing about surfing is, Waylon’s all about floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee—to borrow a line from the great Muhammad Ali.

“I like doing floaters and cutbacks,” said Waylon. “That feeling of floating and going fast inspires me.”

Asked whom he looks up to, Waylon said, “Jamie O’Brien, he does a lot of fun things in the ocean.”

O’Brien is one of the most established surfers at Pipeline and hosts an irreverent video series on YouTube.

Waylon was bit by the surf bug at the age of 5, when his dad first fired up the stoke at Doheny—and he’s been ripping ever since. In the next decade, Waylon wants to drop into the perfection of the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia.

He has such big dreams and a big passion for surfing, we can’t wait to see where surfing takes Waylon in the months and years to come.