Grom of the Week: Wesley Rehberg

By Jake Howard

“My favorite thing about surfing is just the feeling of being on the nose; it’s like I’m floating,” explains Wesley Rehberg.

A 15-year-old freshman at San Clemente High, Rehberg first learned to surf in Mexico when he was only 5. When he was 11, he jumped on his first longboard, and his surf life has never been the same since.

Wesley Rehberg. Photo: Courtesy of Connor Eck

“I look up to a lot of people in surfing, but I would have to say my favorite surfers are JJ Wessels and Joel Tudor,” Rehberg says. “Both of these surfers are full of flow and style on the wave. And to me, style is the most important thing. Like Gerry Lopez said, ‘Surfing is attitude dancing.’ ”

Garnering corporate support from Christenson Surfboards and Oakley eyewear, when Rehberg’s not hanging 10, you’ll probably find him dropping a line in the water in the Dana Point Harbor. An avid fisherman, he’s also solid on a skateboard and snowboard.

“Surfing inspires me, because whenever I’m doing it, I’m not thinking about anything else but what I’m going to try to learn on the next wave,” he says.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

