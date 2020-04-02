Grom of the Week: Wyatt Schollenberger

By Jake Howard

No doubt that for the groms out there, quarantine life can be a bit of a bummer. The schools are shut. Access to the beaches has been severely limited. And getting through these long days takes some creativity.

But it’s even more of a bummer for those who are dealing with some kind of injury or health issue, which is why this installment of Grom of the Week goes out to my good friend Wyatt Schollenberger.

Just as California went on lockdown, Wyatt got his foot mangled in a bike tire. Breaking his tibia, he’ll now be posted up on the couch for the next six to eight weeks while his leg mends.

Wyatt’s old man reports that he didn’t shed a tear when the accident happened; rather, he gritted his teeth and endured—because Wyatt is tough like that.

A sixth-grader at Shorecliffs Middle School, Wyatt’s grown into a radical bodysurfer. And when he’s not at the beach, he’s up in mountains attacking the slopes.

Wyatt’s mom is a dedicated nurse and has been on the front lines of our current health crisis. We owe her and all of her peers a huge hug—when we’re allowed to hug, of course.

Hang in there, Wyatt! By the time that leg of yours is healed, it’ll be summer, the water will have warmed up, and you’ll be back to pulling into barrels at Rivi.