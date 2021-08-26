Grom of the Week: Zack Taylor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Six-year-old Zack Taylor recently made a trip out to the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas, and he absolutely scored. Making the most of his time in the high-performance wave pool, Taylor was not only ripping, he also got to enjoy the full tube vision.

Oh, to be young, frothing and barreled.

Taylor splits his time between San Clemente and Hanalei, Kauai, and the Pacific cross-pollination has clearly worked wonders for his surfing. When he’s in California, you’ll probably find him out at Lowers; and when he’s on the islands, he’s a big fan of the point surf at Hanalei—which was also one of the early proving grounds for legends Andy and Bruce Irons.

Zack Taylor. Photo: Courtesy of the Taylor Family

Taylor considers Hawaiian shredder Tyler Newton, or Uncle Tyler, as a favorite surfer and the one he looks up to the most.

And when Taylor’s not going big in Hawaii, California or even Texas, you’ll still find him on a board of some kind or another. When the surf’s not up, he’s probably skateboarding, and when the snow is falling, you’ll find him in the mountains snowboarding.

Taylor already enjoys the support of Volcom and RS Surf Co. Given that he’s already pulling into pits like this, we’re sure to see more big things from him in the months and years to come—and we can’t wait!

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Related