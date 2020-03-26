Grom of Week: Julia Guild

By Jake Howard

It’s not always how hard you hit the lip, but how hard you hit the books. Last week, San Clemente’s Julia Guild was named the NSSA’s Surfer of the Week, for her performance at the 2020 State Championships, as well as in the classroom at San Clemente High.

“Julia took back-to-back Junior Varsity Women’s State titles, winning her second straight at the 2020 State Championships. Surfing for the National and State Champion San Clemente High surf team, Julia put on a stellar backside surfing performance at Seaside Reef, putting up the highest heat totals of the event—a near-perfection 19.54 out of a possible 20,” said the NSSA’s Janice Aragon.

And while Guild’s posting exceptional heat scores, she’s also posting exceptional report cards. The sophomore carries a 4.33 GPA. She credits coach John Dowell and trainer Brandon Phillips of Vert Performance for her competitive successes and “helping make her the best surfer she can be.”

“Coach Dowell is a great coach and has offered me insight into my surfing that has really helped,” Guild told the NSSA. “All the amazing surfers on the team are constantly pushing me to surf the best I can. It’s a supportive environment knowing your team is supporting you and cheering you on!”

As far as inspirations, Guild looks to female trailblazers such as Coco Ho and Bethany Hamilton, as well as the fabulous Gudauskas brothers and their Positive Vibe Foundation.