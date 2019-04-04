By Jake Howard

Spring has sprung, summer isn’t far behind, and Dane Matson is rolling.

Under warm, sunny skies last weekend at San Onofre, Matson demonstrated that he’s not the only one in his family on the rise. While older brother Kade continues to assert himself on the Pro Junior level, Dane’s not too far behind. With pristine conditions and pumping surf, the second-to-last USA Surfing Prime Junior contest landed at Church last weekend, and Dane stepped up for a huge win in the boys under-14 division.

The win puts Dane firmly into first place on the 2018/2019 USA Surfing ratings. He’s approximately 500 points ahead of second-place surfer Cole McCaffray, meaning he has a very real chance of capturing the national title. The final event of the season will take place on May 4-5 at T Street.

Last month, Dane helped lead Shorecliffs Elementary to its 14th consecutive NSSA State Title.

In February, Dane spent some valuable time in Hawaii with the Hurley crew, where he was able to get plenty of water time and work with former world tour surfer and San Clemente resident Yadin Nicol.

Keep an eye out for Dane and big brother Kade; we think big things are ahead for both of them over the next months.