Grom of the Week: Devin McLeish

By Jake Howard

When your big sis is the mighty Mia Mouse, of course, you’re going shred, too. All of 7 years old, San Clemente’s Devin McLeish is keeping the family tradition going in the water. A regular at T-Street, this little goofy-footer has style for days and the kind of stoke that can fire up the whole beach.

When Devin, the youngest of three girls, is not in the water, she’s attending Concordia Elementary School. Her magic board is 4 feet, 5 inches, shaped by local guru Cole Simler.

This winter, Devin was named Grom of the Week by the Positive Vibe Warriors for passion, dedication and love of surfing.

When asked what inspires her, she said, “In the water, when I see big airs! Out of the water, when I see others being kind! And I love how the older surfers take time to help out us groms.”

Lately, she’s been working on her cutbacks and floaters, and now that spring and summer south swells are starting to show up on our shore, it’s game on.

Devin does a lot of her ripping in the afternoon after school’s wrapped for the day, “because then my Mommy can come down and watch me shred.”

Yeah, Devin! The McLeish girls are on fire!