Grom of the Week: Ian McKernan

By Jake Howard

Summer’s not over until we say it is, and keeping the vibe alive is San Clemente’s Ian McKernan, who was just named the San Clemente Junior Lifeguard of the Year.

A four-year veteran of the esteemed junior lifeguard program, McKernan, who recently turned 15 years old, has risen to the rank of cadet and just wrapped up another outstanding season on the sand and in the water. Bringing a positive attitude to the beach every day, he spent this summer assisting the junior lifeguards’ daily operations. He also got to spend some time in the lifeguard towers gaining experience and developing his lifeguard skills.

“He is a great role model for the younger junior guards,” said San Clemente Marine Safety Officer Nick Giugni. “When given instruction, he comprehends quickly and effectively completes assignments. When in the water, he displays confidence and the ability to handle rough conditions.”

With school back in session, these days you can find Ian at San Clemente High School, where he’s a distinguished member of the swim and water polo teams. A constant tinkerer and talented computer scientist, he also has a passion for electronics and robotics. But that’s not all; for the past three years, he’s participated in the Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach.

His mom describes him as a “kid who is never bored, always likes to learn about something new.”

That sounds about right. Congrats, Ian, on your Junior Lifeguard of the Year award and thank you for making our beaches a safer place.