Grom of the Week: Luke Wyler

By Jake Howard

When last we heard from Luke Wyler, a.k.a. Lowers Luke, earlier this summer, he was stacking results, building some serious momentum and looking toward a great few months of surfing and competition.

The 13-year-old San Clemente regular-footer kept the dream alive last weekend at the season opener of the USA Surfing Prime Series. With fun, highly rippable peaks on offer at the Del Mar jetties at Camp Pendleton, Lowers Luke made the final in both the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions. Finishing third in both finals, it was a stellar start to the new USA Surfing season.

Earlier in the summer, Wyler was in Hawaii for the Rip Curl Grom Search. Held in perfect conditions at Kewalos Basin, he took out the Under 12 division. Working with former world tour surfer Kekoa Bacalso, it was more than just another contest win. It was a great learning experience, as Wyler continues to expand his horizons.

After that, he was off to Waco, Texas, to train at the BSR Surf Resort. The wave pool in Texas has become one of the premier spots for young surfers looking to develop their air game and hone their skills. With regular trips to the pool, Wyler and his crew are progressing at a remarkable rate. We can’t wait to see what’s next.