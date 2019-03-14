By Jake Howard

Dedication pays off. Sacrifices pay off. Hard work pays off. Those are the lessons that San Clemente’s Max Beach is learning as he continues to strive for success in the water.

Last week at the NSSA Explorer contest in Huntington Beach, 16-year-old Beach won every heat en route to a statement-making contest victory.

“(His) surfing has improved so much in three years, but his competition results haven’t matched his level of surfing. So, this is a great confidence-builder. Contest surfing is a whole other animal,” Brad Gerlach, Max’s coach, said on Instagram. “Max has arguably one of the best styles in the world of any kid his age. That goes for out of the water, too. If you see him somewhere, say hello. He is the epitome of a rad kid.”

Before the contest, Max swung by the Timmy Patterson shop in San Clemente and scored one of World Tour surfer Italo Ferreira’s used boards. Finding some magic in the sled, he rode it to glory.

Max has been getting after it all winter. Before it went flat for a month, he was on every swell, and he just released a new video clip last week, which was picked up by surf pub StabMag.com.

Epic surfing, Max, keep grinding!