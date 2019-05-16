Grom of the Week: Tanner Sandvig

By Jake Howard

Don’t ever let anyone convince you that hard work doesn’t pay off. It does.

San Clemente’s Tanner Sandvig’s been getting after it lately, putting in the hard yards, and it’s most certainly paid off.

Last weekend, with a healthy south swell in the water and pumping surf in Oceanside, Sandvig won the Western Surfing Association season title in the under-9 division and the WSA West Coast Championships.

Of course, the big success didn’t come easily for Sandvig. The spry goofy-footer has dedicated himself to refining his surfing, as well as improving his overall comfort in the water. Working with coaches Brandon Phillips and Adam Knox, his technique and “surf smarts” continue to develop in leaps and bounds, as evidenced by his recent WSA performance.

This spring, Sandvig and some friends spent time with champion paddler and all-around water woman Morgan Hoesterey taking her new “Water Groms Breath Hold Course.” Training in the controlled environment of the pool, they worked on breath control strategies and feeling more comfortable spending time under the water.

Big waves or small, competition or just shredding with friends, Sandvig’s making all the right moves to perform his best in the water, and all the hard work is paying off big time.