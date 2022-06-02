Groms of the Week: Hayden Rodgers and Henry Rothey

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Big ups, literally, to highflyers Hayden Rodgers and Henry Rothey, who soared to the top of the podium at the recent NSSA West Coast Championships.

Continuing San Clemente’s long, storied history of radical, progressive surfing, Rodgers and Rothey took out the Airshow and Junior Airshow, respectively.

“The W in this division was up there with the most difficult … well done, Haydo and Henry!” Janis Aragon of the NSSA said of the groms’ performance in some challenging conditions for aerial surfing at the Huntington Beach event.

(From left) Hayden Rodgers and Henry Rothey. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

For his part in the event, Rodgers also finished runner-up in the Open Men’s division. He’s been surfing brilliantly as of late, and as we slide into the summer season, it’s going to be really exciting to see what comes next for the prodigious talent.

And for Rothey, watch out for this goofy-footed weapon. He’s been putting time in on the Lowers left and up at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore. We’ve seen him as Grom of the Week before, and no doubt we’ll see him here again.

Congrats to all the surfers who shined at the NSSA West Coast Championships. Keep up the amazing surfing.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

