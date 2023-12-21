When Willow Brennan’s mom asked her what she wanted to get her bestie, Peyton Brewster, for Christmas, she said she wanted to nominate her for Grom of the Week.

Well, Merry Christmas, girls! This holiday season you get to be groms of the week together. That love and stoke are what it’s all about.

Hailing from Dana Point, Willow and Peyton are both 8 years old and started surfing together last summer. Keen to take their wave-riding to new heights, they’ve been putting the time in the water together and getting better and better every month.

Competing in WSA events, Peyton recently took second place against a talented field of older girls and is currently ranked fifth in the Under 10 division.

And while the contest success is all well and good, their friendship and the time they get to spend surfing together mean the world. Full-on little frothers, they’re out there every chance they get, always smiling, always sharing waves and having the time of their lives.

And as we close out another lap around the sun, that’s what it’s all about, and we couldn’t be more stoked for Peyton and Willow.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.