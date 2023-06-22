By Jake Howard

It’s NSSA Nationals season, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for Shorecliffs Middle School to climb the podium. Last weekend, the school’s surf team won a historic 19th NSSA national title.

Led by coach Dave Hennings, the team roster included Noah Lavik, Bodhi Aguilar, Gerrit Bakker, Finn McCarty, Nash Rice, Harvey Nelson, Marlo Leigh Harris, Happy Sager and Rex Kraus.

The competition at the middle school level has never been fiercer, and Shorecliffs’ continued success is a testament to the program Coach Hennings has built and the caliber of surfer who comes through the school year in and year out.

“Shorecliffs Middle School shatters the National Championships record winning their 19th National Title. The former National Interscholastic Championships record of 18 National titles held by Huntington Beach High School was broken by Shorecliffs today, when they claimed number 19 at Salt Creek,” reported the NSSA over the weekend.

“Head Coach Dave Hennings was there for 18 of them! In honor of this milestone moment, we want to congratulate Coach Hennings and the nine-member team who accomplished this incredible achievement. It will be a day you will always remember,” the school continued.

Huge congrats to all the surfers, coaches, supporters, parents and friends who have made this feat possible. It’s been a total team effort every step of the way.

