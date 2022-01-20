Groms of the Week: Zion & Eden Walla

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Week in and week out, it’s not always easy to find a worthy Grom of the Week candidate, but sometimes they just magically appear. After turning in the main surf column this week, I figured I’d paddle out for a lunchtime surf to reset and ruminate on who might be this week’s featured gremlin.

The waves were fun, and as I was changing in the parking lot afterward, the Walla clan buzzed by on their bikes. Loaded up and headed to the Trestles zone with their boards, dad John led the charge, with Zion and Eden not far behind.

Zion Walla. Photo: Courtesy of WSA

The brother-sister duo just posted some solid results at the recent Western Surfing Association event, with Zion scoring his first win of the season in the Under 12 division and Eden taking top honors in the Under 16 division and second in the Under 14s.

But more than what they do in a jersey, the Walla siblings are natural water people. Whether they’ve got a rod in hand or a speargun, they’re also both incredible anglers capable of bringing home dinner and then some. And Eden’s becoming quite a skilled boat captain.

Best of all, with the Wallas, the vibes are always right and the stoke level is always up. It’s an incredible surf family in an incredible surf town.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Related