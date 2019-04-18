By Jake Howard

A massive tip of the cap to brothers Hayden and Nolan Rodgers for their true spirit of aloha and selfless acts of caring. Last weekend, the Rodgers brothers headed south of the border, where they helped host Clinica De Surf in conjunction with the Baja Surf Club.

Held at Playa La Fonda, near Rosarito, the event was to help some of the local Baja groms get stoked on surfing and learn more about ocean awareness and water safety. For the second year in a row, the Rodgers boys utilized their network of friends and family to donate surfboards, wetsuits and other gear, which they brought with them and contributed to the cause.

The Rodgers boys also rallied San Clemente rippers Nico Coli, Rex Hennings and Ben Brantell to make the trip with them and get involved in the surf clinic. Coach Dave Post was a valued resource as well, thanks to his vast experience and passion for firing kids up on surfing. Surf brands Volcom, Sun Bum, Electric, Stance, FCS and Banzai Bowl also got behind the effort.

Between what the Rodgers brothers are doing, and the example set by the Dane, Pat and Tanner Gudauskas’s surfboard drives to Jamaica, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago, it’s amazing to see the local South Orange County surf community paying it forward in such inspiring ways.