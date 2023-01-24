The high winds that blew through Southern California on Monday, Jan. 23, resulted in multiple trees toppling in San Clemente, including one that fell on the pickleball courts at San Gorgonio Park. The courts, city officials said, will be closed through at least Tuesday, Jan. 24.

A tree fell onto the court area sometime before 7 a.m., according to Beaches, Parks & Recreation Director Samantha Wylie, after which a city maintenance contractor notified the Public Works Department.

Wylie wrote in an email to San Clemente Times that since the tree’s position affected the fence line, surfacing, and walkway, the city has closed the courts until staff can remove the tree.

“Due to the large size of the tree and the challenging location, tree removal will take some time,” Wylie said, adding: “The reopening date of the courts is still to be determined.”

Staff evaluated and surveyed the damage Monday, as well as starting communications with the city’s tree contractor to schedule a removal.