Heritage of SC Foundation to Celebrate Veterans, Marine Corps Birthday

Staff

On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m., join the Heritage of San Clemente Foundation to honor all veterans at Park Semper Fi, the Marine Monument, for the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The speaker for the ceremony will be Col. Christopher D. Gideons, the chief of staff for the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force. Park Semper Fi is located within the Pier Bowl parking lot.

For additional information head to marinemonument.com. You can also contact 949.496.4958 or email heritage@marinemonument.com with any questions.