By Christine Lampert

The San Clemente Historical Society will once again host a tour of the Spanish Colonial Revival Architecture of San Clemente. As this type of architecture can be found scattered across San Clemente neighborhoods, the Historical Society invites the community to tour such buildings on Oct. 14.

This is a rare opportunity to walk inside some of these historic buildings and to tour those neighborhoods.

San Clemente was a master-planned community founded in the 1920s, and every building was required to be built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style. The town was nicknamed “The Spanish Village by the Sea.”

There were most likely about 1,000 buildings in town in this style when The Great Depression put a halt to new construction, and the requirement for Spanish Colonial Revival Style Architecture was no longer enforced.

Today, there are only about 200 buildings remaining in San Clemente that have been designated as historic, and most of them were built in the 1920s after the town was founded.

One of the most well-known homes in town is the 7,200-square-foot Casa Romantica, which was built by Ole Hanson, one of the founders of San Clemente. It is now a cultural center owned by the city.

Casa Romantica has many traditional features. There is a “Courting Wall,” which was a common Spanish Colonial detail where the front wall within the enclosed courtyard has small holes that allow for two people on either side to see each other and converse.

It was considered the best way to allow a daughter to visit with a young man. Another feature of this house is the arched French doors to the back terrace that disappear into the wall.

There are other buildings that are less well-known, and this tour will give everyone an opportunity to see such historic buildings. In addition, there will be docents to discuss the history of each building.

Several of the properties are used as commercial buildings today, though they were originally private homes. One of these is the historic Cabrillo Theater, which was once the home of the first City Clerk and was built in 1928.

Today, San Clemente has many new buildings constructed in the traditional Spanish Colonial Revival Style. One of these modern homes was built in 2007 and honors the San Clemente tradition.

It was designed by local architect Michael Luna, who has designed many Spanish Colonial Style buildings.

This house features details that would have been found in original buildings, including a round tower and a Moroccan-style window that was very typical in 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival buildings. It also features exposed wood beam ceilings inside the house, another common detail.

Visitors can choose to walk or drive to each building. The tickets are available through the Historical Society at sanclementehistoricalsociety.org.

Christine Lampert is a member of the San Clemente Historical Society, as well as the American Institute of Architects (AIA,) and has designed many projects in San Clemente and in California. She has been a professor of architecture at USC, OCC and SCAD Hong Kong. She and her family have lived in San Clemente for more than 46 years.