Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce to Host Council Candidate Forums

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By C. Jayden Smith

San Clemente residents interested in learning more about the candidates running for the three open seats on the City Council this November will soon get a couple of opportunities in the coming weeks.

The San Clemente Historical Society will host the first candidate forum on Sunday, Sept. 18, followed by a second forum hosted by the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 29.

This year’s council race includes a crowded field of a dozen candidates. On the ballot are incumbent Councilmember Steven Knoblock; Aaron T. Washington Jr.; Donna Vidrine; Dennis Kamp; Zhen Wu; Martina McBurney-Wheeler; Mark Enmeier; Ashley Williams; Chanel Fetty; Shane Hirschman; Victor Cabral and Thor Johnson.

Historical Society President Larry Culbertson will moderate the group’s forum at the Dorothy Visser Senior Center, located at 117 Avenida Victoria, from 2:30-5 p.m.

Candidates will have one minute each to answer questions. As some residents have already submitted questions, the Historical Society encourages people to send in more by emailing info@sanclementehistoricalsociety.org.

Residents interested in attending the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce’s forum can submit questions through a link available at scchamber.com.

While there is no fee to attend, prospective attendees must register for planning purposes by Friday, Sept. 23. The Chamber’s forum will run from 6-8 p.m. at the VIP Lounge, on the second floor of the Center Court, at the Outlets at San Clemente, located at 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa.

The General Election falls on Nov. 8.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related