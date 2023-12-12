Letters, photos and other artifacts blanketed multiple tables inside the Talega Swim & Athletic Club all day Monday, Dec. 11, available for visitors to view, as the San Clemente Historical Society prepares to seal a time capsule in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Since announcing the 2073 Time Capsule Project in March, the organization has steadily received contributions from various local entities, including the City of San Clemente, PierPride Foundation and Truman Benedict Elementary School.

Monday’s event provided an opportunity for members of the community to view what the Historical Society has gathered so far, with a date still uncertain for when the sealing will occur.

Historical Society member Laurie Gooch said her aim was for people to contribute what they felt was most important, and to remind current and future city leaders to hold fast to the values and characteristics of San Clemente that make it a unique town.

The Historical Society itself submitted a letter, which emphasized the organization’s goals for future residents to care for the city’s heritage and appreciate past efforts to preserve the buildings and stories of San Clemente.

The San Clemente Historical Society offers San Clemente residents the chance to view the contributions it’s received for the 2073 Time Capsule Project on Monday, Dec. 11. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

“As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the San Clemente Historical Society, we send our heartfelt greetings across the span of time, reaching you in the year 2073,” the letter read.

“Our journey through history,” the letter continued, “has been one of dedication, preservation, and a deep appreciation for the vision of Ole Hanson, who in 1926 founded this beautiful haven with the hope that it would become a place where people could live more happily than anywhere else on earth.”

Gooch said San Clemente residents’ desire to participate in the time capsule made her “really happy.”

Jamie Goodwyn, Marblehead Elementary School principal, came in to drop off art; local graphic designer Bill Gibson submitted an image he drew of a trolley traveling down Avenida Del Mar; and resident Patricia Holloway submitted a detailed historical report of the city’s trees.

Contributions from local third, fourth and fifth graders were especially important to Gooch, who enjoyed seeing the children’s enthusiasm.

“I thought it would be a fun project, especially (for) the kids because they’re children and grandchildren, and they’ll be alive in 50 years (to see the unveiling),” she added.

In a letter from Councilmember Chris Duncan, who previously served as town mayor for 2023, he described the city as “the most amazing place” he had ever lived in and a place that must retain its charm.

He implored future leaders to be dynamic and thoughtful, find methods to save the environment by emphasizing clean energy and reuse, and preserve the city’s beaches. Duncan also warned against falling into polarization and forgetting what many agree on.

“Importantly, if we continue to divide ourselves against each other, we are destined to fail,” he wrote, adding, “Your neighbor is not your enemy, no matter your political, ethnic, or religious differences.”

Other letters detail current organizations’ impact on the San Clemente community or stories connected to legendary facets of the town.

City Manager Andy Hall told the San Clemente Times he anticipates the city will direct more attention towards potentially creating a proclamation to attach to the capsule and determining a date to seal it in the new year.