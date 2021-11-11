Historical Society to Recognize Rainbow Sandals Founder

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Jay “Sparky” Longley, founder of the San Clemente-based Rainbow Sandals, will be honored by the San Clemente Historical Society for his many years of civic support during a tile mural dedication ceremony on Monday morning, Nov. 15.

The Historical Society will hold the ceremony for the dedication of the historic tile that depicts the Ole Hanson Beach Club at 9 a.m. Monday, at 143 Avenida Del Mar, in Downtown San Clemente.

Longley sponsored the decorative mural with a $10,000 contribution from his Rainbow Sandals Foundation last December. The tile sponsored by Longley is one of 14 tiles planned for the Landmarks on Del Mar project.

The tile program at the rest areas along Del Mar is a coordinated effort of the Historical Society, the city of San Clemente and the Downtown Business Association to memorialize historic structures from the town’s past.

