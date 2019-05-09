Hundreds of Residents Rally for Answers to Homelessness at Spontaneous Town Hall on May 7

By Cari Hachmann
Residents spoke their minds Tuesday night at a city council meeting-turned-impromptu-town hall rally about one of the swirling hot debates in San Clemente right now—homelessness.
The city clerk had announced at 2 p.m. earlier that day, May 7 that the regularly scheduled council meeting was adjourned due to a lack of quorum, meaning three or more council members wouldn’t be able to attend.
But that didn’t stop Councilwoman Laura Ferguson and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Bane from welcoming hundreds of people inside the council chambers to address an issue on which locals felt they had been left out.
“It was very cathartic,” said Ferguson. “Everybody just appreciated being heard.”
Both Bane and Ferguson said they were aware of the mounting public pressure on council to do something about the homeless situation and felt the need to let people come and speak.
“When you lock them out and put (the issues) in a closed section week after week, people aren’t very happy about it,” Ferguson said.
Nearly 200 people packed the council chambers that night, in a first-ever event of its kind, with residents even taking the council’s empty seats at the dais. More than two dozen people spoke without the customary three-minute limitations, Ferguson said in a Facebook post she wrote.
Local activist Brad Malamud said people told eloquent personal stories on how the homeless situation was affecting their lives, especially concerning the encampment in North Beach.
“The common theme was the city’s letting us down,” said Malamud.
Malamud, who admits he may be a little more radical on the matter, is one of three plaintiffs that filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday evening against the city of San Clemente and now-deceased Mayor Steven Swartz, demanding public rights to speak and be heard during council meetings.
“We are not asking for any monetary damages,” Malamud said. “We are simply asking them to comply with 1st and 14th amendment rights, the Brown Act and the California Public Records Act,” said Malamud.
Ferguson said residents were frustrated that the city council had been meeting in closed sessions for the past “seven weeks” to discuss possible solutions to the problem. On top of that, in an April 16 council meeting, Mayor Swartz had ordered the public to leave the chambers, which further aggravated residents.
Ferguson addressed the incident in a San Clemente Times’ Letter to the Editor on May 2.
Bane said the two councilmembers have received “tons” of emails with people asking about what is going on with the homeless camps in North Beach.
He said they tried to give the public information at Tuesday’s town hall, where he distributed print-out versions of a PowerPoint presentation that the city manager had prepared, discussing details and potential costs of a homeless shelter in San Clemente.
“What I consistently heard from people during the town hall, was they wanted transparency and accountability, and they wanted an action list and definite timetables and deadlines…” said Bane.
It was announced that a special public meeting regarding the homeless issue and shelter options would be held Monday, May 13, but Bane said since the Mayor’s unexpected passing, “it will not be going forth.”
Bane said the homeless issue has been proposed as an agenda item for the next meeting, which will be San Clemente’s regular city council meeting at 6 p.m. May 21.
May 9, 2019 (a slightly revised statement from April 22, 2019)
A suggestion to think regarding homeless in San Clemente:
Premises:
1. We have homeless who have invaded San Clemente like they have not done in recent history.
2. San Clemente has a problem or two:
1). Courts are breathing down our proverbial necks to provide for these homeless.
2). Many of the homeless are not from San Clemente but from who know elsewhere, but this is our problem since we have mild weather, concerned citizens who side with the homeless and want to help them, and some want to welcome them to our city (but presumably not to their own homes?) and a large group of citizens who want the homeless to leave and never return.
3). This is intractable!
4). Homeless people now reside on any land, preferably public land so they cannot be removed unless the city provides alternatives, and they have tents, other temporary shelters, and some just sleeping bags or blankets with no protection from rain. The homeless apparently are quite well acclimated to living outside of any homeless building.
My suggestion that will cost less than opening a building that is designated as a homeless shelter with all its various problems of beds, toilets, heat and air conditioning and food:
1. The City should designate a definitive plot of land, maybe half an acre or more(?) for the homeless.
2. Require all homeless to go to that plot of land and call that “home.”
3. The city provides the following:
a. port a potties sufficient for the population. How to figure this out? Go to the airlines: coach sections in large airplanes (e.g., 777) have up to 6 lavatories (that’s airline speak for toilets!) for 200+ passengers. Seems if SC provided 6 or even 8 port a potties for up to 100 people the city would far exceed what airlines offer paying passengers.
b. some sort of overhead shelter from the rain but no permanent shelter for those without tents.
c. provide a free bus (the shuttle would do) from the encampment to the Discount Mall twice a day at 10:00 a.m. with return at noon and another pick up at the encampment at 12:30 p.m. with return by 5 p.m. The homeless would have greater access to services that the mall would provide and would support the mall’s businesses. Obviously, the homeless now have to eat so how do they get their food? Seems they go to either the free food which is not available every day nor all day long, or they go to some low-cost eatery. Regardless, the homeless would have access to food and shelter all day long at the Mall. If well intentioned citizens of the city want to give free food, they could do so at the encampment. Also, with the newly reinstituted free shuttle bus, the homeless could get free rides to any of several major areas in San Clemente where free food, etc. are provided.
d. Sufficient trash containers for the population and daily pick up of the trash containers!
What would all this cost? Less, I suspect, than opening a building with its attendant rules, regulations and supervision.
Of course, this is not the perfect solution, but it seems to me to be better than trying to find a building for the homeless. Modification of this idea is always an option – modification that makes it better.
John M. Dettoni, Ph.D.
This whole issue began because of how the county cleared out the homeless encampment at the riverbed. They moved homeless from there and gave them 30 days in local motels. Once they reached 30 days they were asked to leave and ended up on our streets. Rather than building a shelter why don’t we just give them a month at a motel in Anaheim.