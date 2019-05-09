Hundreds of Residents Rally for Answers to Homelessness at Spontaneous Town Hall on May 7

By Cari Hachmann

Residents spoke their minds Tuesday night at a city council meeting-turned-impromptu-town hall rally about one of the swirling hot debates in San Clemente right now—homelessness.

The city clerk had announced at 2 p.m. earlier that day, May 7 that the regularly scheduled council meeting was adjourned due to a lack of quorum, meaning three or more council members wouldn’t be able to attend.

But that didn’t stop Councilwoman Laura Ferguson and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Bane from welcoming hundreds of people inside the council chambers to address an issue on which locals felt they had been left out.

“It was very cathartic,” said Ferguson. “Everybody just appreciated being heard.”

Both Bane and Ferguson said they were aware of the mounting public pressure on council to do something about the homeless situation and felt the need to let people come and speak.

“When you lock them out and put (the issues) in a closed section week after week, people aren’t very happy about it,” Ferguson said.

Nearly 200 people packed the council chambers that night, in a first-ever event of its kind, with residents even taking the council’s empty seats at the dais. More than two dozen people spoke without the customary three-minute limitations, Ferguson said in a Facebook post she wrote.

Local activist Brad Malamud said people told eloquent personal stories on how the homeless situation was affecting their lives, especially concerning the encampment in North Beach.

“The common theme was the city’s letting us down,” said Malamud.

Malamud, who admits he may be a little more radical on the matter, is one of three plaintiffs that filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday evening against the city of San Clemente and now-deceased Mayor Steven Swartz, demanding public rights to speak and be heard during council meetings.

“We are not asking for any monetary damages,” Malamud said. “We are simply asking them to comply with 1st and 14th amendment rights, the Brown Act and the California Public Records Act,” said Malamud.

Ferguson said residents were frustrated that the city council had been meeting in closed sessions for the past “seven weeks” to discuss possible solutions to the problem. On top of that, in an April 16 council meeting, Mayor Swartz had ordered the public to leave the chambers, which further aggravated residents.

Ferguson addressed the incident in a San Clemente Times’ Letter to the Editor on May 2.

Bane said the two councilmembers have received “tons” of emails with people asking about what is going on with the homeless camps in North Beach.

He said they tried to give the public information at Tuesday’s town hall, where he distributed print-out versions of a PowerPoint presentation that the city manager had prepared, discussing details and potential costs of a homeless shelter in San Clemente.

“What I consistently heard from people during the town hall, was they wanted transparency and accountability, and they wanted an action list and definite timetables and deadlines…” said Bane.

It was announced that a special public meeting regarding the homeless issue and shelter options would be held Monday, May 13, but Bane said since the Mayor’s unexpected passing, “it will not be going forth.”

Bane said the homeless issue has been proposed as an agenda item for the next meeting, which will be San Clemente’s regular city council meeting at 6 p.m. May 21.