Dr. Jude Calomino was born September 1st, 1956, in Denver, CO. She moved to Southern California in 1965. She graduated from Mission Viejo High school and then received her degree in Chiropractic. She started and held a practice in San Clemente for over 30 years. San Clemente is always where she called home. She is survived by her Daughter Giovanna Calomino, Son-in-Law Tim Gee, and their two children, Remington (4) and Rowen (2), and her loving boyfriend, Dr. Rick Justice, and his two daughters and family. Becoming Nonna to her two grandbabies quickly became her favorite role in life. Her immense love for her family and friends will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Jude passed away suddenly due to natural causes on August 27th, 2022. Her services will be held at Capo Beach Calvary on October 15th at 11:00 AM. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is invited.

In lieu of flowers, as the family is traveling from out of state, please consider donating to Laura’s House, a charity Jude worked with for many years, or to a college fund set up for her grandchildren in her honor. Donations can be made via Zelle. Please indicate how you would like the funds to be used.

