SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Joseph Morris Spratley, Jr. reunited with the love of his life, Catherine Mason, on the 3rd of July, 2022 in San Clemente, California at the age of 83. After meeting in 1966 in Richmond, Virginia, “Nana & Papa Joe” bravely made a life together built on true love, laughter, family and travel. May their love and sense of adventure carry them through the next place in peace, together. He expressed love and gratitude as he peacefully returned to her embrace, surrounded by his daughter, Shannon, son-in-law and dearest friend, Andrew and beloved grandson, Peter. “Sonny” is also survived by his loving sisters, Anne & Kathy, and many nieces and nephews that call him “Unk” in Virginia. He asked that services be held privately so that each family member and friend may remember him in their own way. His laugh and his charm are legendary. His love and legacy, eternal.

Related