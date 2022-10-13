SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

BRETT NORTHRUP

Dearest Brett, loving son, brother, uncle and friend to so many you touched. You came into this world on March 7, 1987. On September 11, 2022 heaven gained one gnarly Angel, as Brett would say. Along with your gnarliness, you were kind, loving and had a heart of gold. Your soul was good inside and out and to be loved by you was the thing we cherish most.

You brought so much joy and excitement as you grew up in San Clemente. Your days attending Concordia, Shorecliffs, and San Clemente High School are filled with memories and friends. You became so proficient with computers that many of your friends and adults would seek you out to help them solve their issues. Those Little League days, Club Volleyball, High School football and volleyball were so much fun watching you grow.

Your love for animals, especially your dogs and cat, will always remind us of how kind and loving a person your were.

Our many family trips in our RV, to Hawaii and visiting your sister on the east coast are memories that we will cherish forever. You were always so inquisitive and interested in everything “new” to you.

After high school and working some part-time jobs, you decided to enlist in the Army. You stood so tall and proud marching in your Army uniform on graduation day at Fort Benning.

Once out of the Army you found your niche specializing as a Behavioral Health Specialist counselor for Riverside County.

You were not here long enough, but in your 35 years you touched more people than most do in a lifetime. Countless people felt their life was saved due to actions, love and care you gave to the people that this world feels don’t deserve it most. It didn’t matter where you came from, where you were or where you were going, you would take the time, effort and heart to show them how important they were.

This was never more evident until we attended your “Celebration of Life” in Palm Desert that we really realized what an impact you had on so many.

With an overflowing Church parking lot, and over 200 people attending Fellowship Hall, we soon learned about the many lives that you had touched, changed and even as so many said, “Brett saved my life”. It also gave us an understanding that God called you home because you “completed your mission” (as Brett would always say) and now God needed you.

To live like you is to live the most fulfilling life. We need more people like you in this world and we are proud to call you our son, brother, uncle and friend for the rest of eternity.

Be at peace in heaven Brett, we all will see your smiling face and meet you again. We all will live a life for you and work every day to be kinder and nicer to all people, especially those in need. We love you Brett, forever-

Brett is survived by his Mother: Nancy, Father: Richard, Sisters: Tiffany, and Makenzie, Nieces: Lillie, Harper, Lennox and Nephew: Hudson.

There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fellowship Center Foundation, Inc.,

72175 Painters Path, Suite A, Palm Desert, CA 92260.

