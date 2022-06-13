SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Bryce Robert Kaminski

Bryce Kaminski tragically passed away on June 2nd, 2022 at the age of 25. He was raised in San Clemente to parents Robert and Amy Kaminski. He was a devoted father, loving son, grandson, brother and uncle. Even though he was taken from us too soon, Bryce was able to accomplish more by 25 years old than most people accomplish in a life-time.

As a young boy, it was Bryce’s dream to become a professional soccer player. He had an aptitude for soccer at an early age. By the time he was five years old, Bryce was playing club soccer competitively for West Coast FC. He led a very successful soccer career with many championships won. Furthermore, he was one of the top goal scorers at SCHS with 28 goals his senior year, and helped lead the team to winning two CIF championships. Bryce was heavily pursued by many colleges due to his athletic ability, but ultimately fell in love with the men’s soccer program at USF. During his time there, Bryce won two awards as an ALL-WCC talent and helped his team win a WCC Championship in 2017. After graduating college, he played professionally for San Francisco FC, Orange County FC, and Golden State FC. He also played for the US men’s national beach soccer team, where they won the 2018 Belaton Cup in Hungary. Playing soccer gave Bryce the opportunity to travel the world and see many beautiful places such as Italy, Dubai, Poland, England, Czech Republic, and Hungary.

Bryce was a gifted athlete and remarkable human being. He was one of the most humble people despite all of his successes. He was easy to get along with because of his fun-loving personality. He had a passion for nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, surfing, fishing, camping and hiking with friends and family. He was also a health and fitness enthusiast, who encouraged others to exercise and lead an active life.

Bryce is survived by his son Maverick, parents Robert and Amy, and three siblings, Schyler, Madison and Treslyn. He will be greatly missed, but his memory and soul will live on forever in our hearts and minds. May his legacy continue through his son Maverick.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. There will be a burial the following day. If you would like to attend the celebration please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/BryceKaminski.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to https://gofund.me/f36367cd.

