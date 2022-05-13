SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Catherine Ann Ross

Catherine Ann Ross, October 3, 1955 – May 4th, 2022

It is with great sadness that the Ross family announces the passing of Catherine Ann Ross. Born in Long Beach and raised in Santa Ana, Cathy moved back to Long Beach to get her BA in Art History from CSULB in 1978. Long Beach is also where she met her husband Bruce and was married in 1979. Shortly thereafter they moved to San Clemente where she spent 44 years of her life, until this year when the Ross’s moved to Santa Fe, NM to start their retirement.

Before raising and during her three children, Cathy had a long career in technology, becoming very successful in marketing and public relations.

Cathy was a wonderful mother, creative cook, a great singer, and a dangerous scrabble player. Her love of trivia extended to a wide variety of interests from Dodgers Baseball to Star Trek. She was an avid reader and hiker. Being humble and gracious was her way and this attracted friends from all walks of life. Her interests spanned the creative gamut. She loved music, specifically old rock, jazz, and classical music. She also had a life-long passion for art, painting, the wilderness, and travel.She worked and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, and for causes such as Habitat for Humanity, Casa Romantica, and multiple assistance programs. She gave blood to the Red Cross regularly for 40 years.

She is survived by her spouse Bruce Ross, her brothers Rick and Bob Clemensen, her children, Greg, Conner & Jessica Ross, and her grandchild Westley Ross. A Celebration of Life will be held at the end of summer. For details, please contact Bruce Ross at (714) 273-0455. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Family Assistance Ministries or the Red Cross.

