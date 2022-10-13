SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Jean Marie Lewis of Dayton, Nevada, age 66, passed away on September 26, 2022, after a short illness.

Jean was born March 3, 1956, to Otto and Dorothy Mueller in Columbus, Nebraska. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1974 and later the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Jean worked in various jobs and locations in the electrical industry.

Jean married Bill Lewis on November 26, 1993. Jean and Bill traveled and lived in many places throughout the United States during their 29-year marriage. Jean’s love for animals, especially the many “fur babies” (known as the “kids”) that they shared, was a lifelong passion.

Jean was an avid player of cards and board games and enjoyed cooking/baking, entertaining, playing slot machines, darts, pinball and traveling. She loved the ocean and all its amazing sea life. Jean always had a playful smile and quick wit and made friends wherever she worked and lived.

Jean’s remains will be taken to sea at a later date. No memorial service is planned until then.

