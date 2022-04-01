SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

John Carlton Mansur

10/09/45-03/11/22

Jon Carlton Mansur passed away on March 11, 2022, at his home in Murietta, California, at the age of 77.

Jon was born in 1945 to Wilbur Carlton Mansur and Willie Rae (Homan) Mansur. They resided in Riverside County where they owned and operated a large chicken and egg ranch. The Mansur family moved to San Clemente in 1952 where Jon discovered his love of the ocean, surfing and fishing. After graduating from Capistrano Union High School in 1963, he had a short career as a mason and tile setter. He furthered his passion for fishing while working as a deckhand, and eventually becoming the Captain of the Sum Fun for San Clemente Sportfishing off of the San Clemente Pier.

In 1972, Jon was one of the first Captains for Dana Wharf Sportfishing, operating the Clemente out of the newly built Dana Point Harbor. He went on to have a legendary career in the commercial and sportfishing industry,Jon is well known for Innovating new and old fishing techniques along with being one of hardest working greatly respected fisherman of his time in waters reaching from Mexico to the Northern California Coasts . Jon had many friends in and out of his industry. And always teaching you something new – and would always make sure you were having fun.

In 1980, Jon and Sharon Mansur founded Jon’s Fish Market that supported local commercial fisheries and offers the community fresh seafood from boat to table. His Legacy continues through Sharon Mansur and the next generation that are still operating Jon’s Fish Market and offering his World Famous Fish and Chips.

He is survived by his brothers Larry Mansur and Darrell Mansur: wife Sheree’ Mansur, son Todd Mansur (Coryn), and daughter Shala Mansur. Grandchildren: Shane (Celestyna), Tyler (Carlie), Katie Rae (Cameron), Luki (Ryan), Tanner, Van. Great-grandchildren: Piper, Nova Rose, Waylon, Shea, and Alder.

Jon’s life will be honored on Sunday, April 10

Enjoy Island Style music in the courtyard at Jon’s Fish Market from 12-3pm. Followed by a Luau and Celebration of Life from 4-7pm.

All are welcome to attend.

Jon’s Fish Market will be open 11-3

Flowers may be sent to:

Jon’s Fish Market

34665 Golden Lantern St.,

Dana Point CA 92629

