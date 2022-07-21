SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Torrey Larson

Torrey Spencer Larson passed away on June 25th, 2022 at the far too young age of 26, after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. They say, “You only live once, but if you live right, once is enough”. In his short time on earth, Torrey went sky diving, snowboarding in the back country and throughout Europe yelling “YEW!”, dancing anywhere and anytime, bungee jumping, festivals, sliding in steep slopes and more. He packed in as much as he could in the precious 26 years he had. Torrey lived life.

Torrey has always been an athlete; playing football, basketball, and soccer since he was five years old. Torrey could always be found at the Boy’s & Girls Club, signing up for whatever sport was next. His love of sports translated perfectly into his career as a personal trainer impacting and changing the lives of hundreds of people through movement. One life that he met at his gym that will forever be changed was his girlfriend, Corey. Although their love affair was brief, our family was blessed to know that Torrey had finally found his person.

Torrey is survived by his mother, Lori Larson, and father Nipper Larson. Torrey has two beautiful sisters; Madison Brooke Russell, married to Michael Russell, and their new baby daughter, Cadence Avery; and Lynnea Nicolette Larson married to Franceila Ponte. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on August 31st, 2022 for what would have been his 27th birthday for his family, friends, teammates, fit fam, the squad and all who loved Torrey at McCormick & Son Mortuaries in Laguna Woods at 11 am.

There are no words in the English language strong enough to properly express our grief. Devastated is the closest word we can use, but the loss of a son and brother is beyond devasting. This level of brokenness is something that only another parent or sibling who’s experienced significant loss with ever understands. Even though he is no longer with us we are grateful that he lived his life to the fullest each and every day –as fast as Torrey was, he could not outrun cancer.

Our last words to him, was “GO TORREY GO”! It was something that he heard on every basketball and volleyball court, every football and soccer field with the crowd roaring, but at the end, it was all we could say.

TORREY LIVED RIGHT

