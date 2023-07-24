As anyone involved in the world of fundraising knows, the grind of trying to rally financial support never stops. That trend continued Saturday, July 22, when the San Clemente High School Educational Foundation hosted a new fundraiser at San Clemente High’s tennis courts.

Roughly 150 people made their way onto the courts to compete in the foundation’s inaugural Triton Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament—round-robin-style competitions, comprising various divisions and skill levels, meant to help fund academic programs and projects at SC High.

“There’s a couple of board members for the Educational Foundation that play pickleball, so we knew that if we set this up, it would go, it’d be popular,” Ewan Morrison, a member of the SCHSEF’s Board of Directors, told San Clemente Times.

Morrison said he’d wanted to organize such an event since he first joined the board a few years ago, but the planning process didn’t begin until around four months ago. From there, the tournament’s development was quick.

“So, it didn’t take a lot of convincing, and once we started promoting it, it started filling up right away. We basically filled the whole thing,” Morrison said at the event, where a noticeable banner trumpeted the foundation’s $250,000 contribution to renovate the campus library in 2022.

The tournament’s entry fees were $40 per player to compete in one division, $30 per player for each additional division, and $20 each for players in the Co-Ed Junior Division.









Participants of the San Clemente High School Educational Foundation’s inaugural Triton Summer Slam on Saturday, July 22, bring a little more fire to normal fundraising events than normal. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

The foundation’s website initially listed fixed partner men’s, women’s and mixed doubles divisions, as well as rotating partner men’s, women’s and mixed divisions, with all six of the sections having an advanced and intermediate level.

The tournament also held a fixed “Family Feud” division for father-daughter teams and mother-son teams, and the rotating Co-Ed Junior Division open to children aged 13-17.

Lisa Newell, a longtime SCHSEF supporter and event sponsor with her Farmers Insurance agency, placed third in the rotating women’s doubles event during the 8:30 session. Her participation on Saturday allowed her to combine the importance of supporting local students, teachers, and schools with the sport she’s played since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“A neighbor of mine had a pickleball net, and I started playing outside in the street, and I’ve been playing ever since,” said Newell. “The social part is definitely the most fun for me. I sit in an office all day long, so it’s nice to be able to get out.”

San Clemente resident John Rael only learned of the event from his pickleball friends a month before, deciding to show up for a good cause to support the school. Rael said he enjoys getting good exercise and meeting people while playing pickleball, which required persuading for him to start after COVID impacted his ability to play racquetball.

“My sister had been on me forever to try pickleball,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Just a bunch of old people play that, man. I’m not interested in that.’ And I came out and played, and I just saw a beautiful community getting together, young and old.”

As a foundation that relies on the generosity of its surrounding populace, according to Ewan Morrison, the SCHSEF must be creative and make fundraising events a fun experience for people.

Morrison added that the local pickleball community, while enthusiastic and inclusive, hadn’t previously held significant ties to the organization. In turn, the tournament allowed the SCHSEF to bring a heretofore-unreached demographic into the fold.

“It’s like a new segment that now knows about the foundation and is supporting it with their entry fees and with their sponsorship dollars,” said Morrison. “It’s really great.”

The foundation provides $180,000 yearly in funding for academic programs at the high school, in addition to any one-off campaigns, requiring SCHSEF to continuously fundraise.

Organization officials were thrilled with the success of Saturday’s event and look to add an annual tournament to their list of other events, such as the upcoming Triton Night on Nov. 11.

“There’s an unfortunate reality that the budgets in the district don’t cover everything that students really need to succeed, whether you’re on a vocational track or (an Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate track),” Morrison said. “It really is up to the community to fill in the gaps.”

More information about the foundation’s activities in providing academic support and postsecondary guidance programs, as well as how to contribute can be found at schsef.org.