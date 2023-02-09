Authorities recovered the body of an individual who is believed to have taken their own life in the area of Calle Saluda in Talega on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 8, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the scene at 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a person who jumped from the bridge on Calle Saluda that leads into San Clemente’s Talega community, OCSD said.

The sheriff’s department could not disclose the deceased’s identifying information until details come back from the coroner’s office, according to OCSD.

A memorial has been set up on the Calle Saluda sidewalk.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is 1.800.273.8255, and the National Disaster Distress Helpline phone number is 1.800.985.5990.

This is a developing story.