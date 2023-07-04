Consultants leading the City of San Clemente’s Nature Based Coastal Resiliency Project Feasibility Study have identified Shorecliffs, Capistrano Shores, Mariposa Beaches, and Cyprus Shores as critical hotspots for beach erosion, according to a report the city released last week.

The initial phase of the study, titled Identification of Critical Erosion Areas, was completed on June 23 with the delivery of a 33-page memorandum to city officials from Moffatt & Nichol, the city’s contracted consulting firm.

Among the four stretches of coastline deemed most critical, Cyprus Shores was characterized as “the most critically eroded portion.” That designation follows months of construction to stabilize an ancient landslide that caused movement of the railroad running along the shoreline.

In the report, coastal scientists Justin Peglow and Chris Webb detailed the methodology used to determine the extent of coastal erosion and conditions at eight locations along San Clemente’s shoreline.

The city announced the start of the study in January, with the goal of developing solutions to retain sand and reduce sand loss.

During a February presentation of the study’s objectives at a Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, Webb said the study would divide the city’s coast into quarters to collect data that will identify erosion rates, methods to halt sand movement, and at-risk natural habitats.

Those four segments were then named Poche and North Beach, Mariposa Point, Central City Beaches, and State Beach and South End. In the Critical Erosion Hotspots Report, the shoreline was further cut into eight “reaches.”

From north to south, the reaches are Shorecliffs (1,250 feet long); Capistrano Shores (3,700 feet); North Beach (1,100 feet); Mariposa Beaches (3,250 feet); Pier Bowl & T-Street (3,700 feet), divided again into the Linda Lane & Pier Bowl (2,450 feet) and T-Street (1,250 feet) sub-reaches; Boca Del Canon Beach (2,200 feet); San Clemente State Beach (5,000 feet); and Cyprus Shores (4,710 feet).

The study used three different approaches to gathering information about San Clemente’s shoreline.

The first included transects, or straight lines, across the coastline in which measurements could be taken, and LiDAR Data collected in various periods by varying local and federal agencies from the 1980s to as recently as 2022.

Analysis of the California coast conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015, during which 10 transects were taken within San Clemente, accounts for another approach.

Lastly, five interviews of local experts, four of whom have worked and/or lived in San Clemente for more than 30 years, contributed to the research process.

The study identified whether an individual reach was in critical, threatened, or stable condition by assessing how a reach was evaluated in relation to five parameters. Within those five parameters, a reach could fall into a critical (red), threatened (yellow), or stable (green) area.

Those parameters included the width of the beach as noted during an October 2022 study; the year-over-year shoreline change trend from 2001 to 2022; the risk of damage to coastal infrastructure; natural resource damage risk; and recreational impacts.

A reach would be placed in critical condition if three or more of its parameters were evaluated as critical or if two were critical and two were threatened. Under a threatened designation, at least two parameters were threatened or if at least one was critical. A stable placement occurred when none of the reaches are evaluated as critical and no more than one is threatened.

Shorecliffs, Capistrano Shores, Mariposa Beaches, and Cyprus Shores placed as critical. North Beach and the Linda Lane & Pier Bowl and T-Street sub-reaches all were evaluated as threatened, while Boca Del Canon Beach and San Clemente State Beach were found to be stable.

Cyprus Shores, with four parameters identified as critical, was characterized as “the most critically eroded portion” of the shoreline in the report. It had zero beach width in October 2022, an average loss of 5.5 feet in width each year from 2001 to 2022, a high infrastructure risk, and high recreational impacts.

The report stated the reach had low natural resource risks, but only because none exist in the area. Additionally, the summary of Cyprus Shores mentioned the slope stabilization work done by the Orange County Transportation Authority to protect the railroad tracks from moving toward the water.

“It was reported during interviews that Coastal Commission geologists and other qualified experts performed analyses on the causes of the slope failure,” the report stated. “Links were drawn to the recent accelerated erosion of the sand cover over the landslide toe seaward of the tracks, thus removing weight on the toe of the slide.”

While the area previously had a relatively wide beach, the report noted a rapid disappearance of sand over the past five to eight years, causing the removal of a bathroom facility, volleyball courts, a playground, and more.

The 2015 FEMA study also indicated the reach was the only one susceptible to water from waves exceeding the height of the railroad because of a combination of high tide and high waves.

Behind Cyprus Shores is the Mariposa Beaches reach, which also has a beach width of zero and high recreational impacts, in addition to high natural resource risks and a slow loss of 0.2 feet per year on average.

Coastal erosion at this spot, with a relatively narrow beach since the late 1990s, has resulted in the restriction of pedestrian coastal access and lateral beachside emergency access for lifeguards.

Once able to use Jeeps to drive around Mariposa Point, lifeguards had to switch to ATVs before resorting to another method.

“At present day, lifeguards have to wait until very low tide levels to traverse laterally across the beach around Mariposa Point,” the report said. “It was reported that the loss of this accessway was a significant casualty for the operations of the San Clemente Marine Safety Department.”

Similar to Cyprus Shores, the Capistrano Shores reach has zero beach width and high infrastructure risks and recreational impacts.

The significance of private fortifications for homes in the community reduces the possibility of water coming over the top, although the beach can’t be accessed on foot during periods of tides above spring lows.

The Shorecliffs reach has lost 1.5 feet on average, more than the erosion rate of losing one foot per year necessary to qualify as critical. There are also high infrastructure risks and high natural resource damage risks.

The existing habitat area in the reach is vulnerable to wave erosion, and the report found that the most drastic changes to the reach’s shoreline occurred after Hurricane Marie in 2014.

Apart from the portions of the coastline at San Clemente’s southern tip and north of the Municipal Pier at Mariposa Point, Capistrano Shores and Shorecliffs, the beaches south of the pier were relatively stable, according to the report.

“Even though erosional hotspots are identified, more investigations are needed to determine the types of strategies to be considered for shoreline stabilization, and where they should be located,” the report said, adding: “Critical erosion hotspots are not necessarily the locations for nature-based alternatives.”

The report’s conclusion added that the strategies for improving the city’s shoreline are still being developed.

The next phase of the Nature Based Coastal Resiliency Project Feasibility Study is expected to end in December, with the publishing of the Draft Nature Based Resiliency Concepts Report.

That release will be followed by the Preliminary Draft Feasibility Report, projected to be completed in December 2024, and Final Feasibility Report, scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Updates on the study, as well as notices of meetings and other related documents will be made available to those who email lcp@san-clemente.org.