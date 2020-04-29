Intersections on El Camino Real to Close Temporarily Thursday Night

Staff

Two intersections along El Camino Real will be temporarily closed late Thursday night, April 30, until early Friday morning, May 1, as part of ongoing construction plans, according to the city.

The intersection of El Camino Real and Avenida Pico will be closed between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday. The intersection with Avenida Palizada will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

The city notes that access to the homes within the communities adjacent to El Camino Real will be maintained at all times, while the Orange County Transportation Authority buses will be detoured during the closures.

Contractors, beginning Sunday, May 3, will be removing striping on El Camino Real, from Avenida Gaviota to Pico, as well as on Avenida Pico, from El Camino Real to Calle De Los Molinos. That portion of the ongoing construction will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Tuesday, May 5.