Introduction of Ordinance to Limit Bicycle Thefts up for Council Vote

By C. Jayden Smith

Among a busy slate of items to address at the City Council’s meeting on Tuesday night, June 7, is a consideration over whether to introduce an ordinance intended to fight bicycle thefts around town.

The vote comes after the council in early May directed city staff to create a draft of the proposed ordinance.

Following the footsteps of the cities of Long Beach and Huntington Beach, the ordinance would ban individuals from repairing, assembling, disassembling, selling or distributing bicycles or bicycle parts on public property or in the public right-of-way, except for “under certain conditions.”

Nearly 30 bicycle thefts were reported in San Clemente between January and May of this year, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department—likely only a fraction of the actual amount.

“The proposed ordinance seeks to limit or reduce these crimes, as well as illegal bicycle ‘chop shops,’ by prohibiting such activity, preventing unauthorized commercial activity in public, and, if any items are lost or stolen, restore such items to their lawful owners and deter future bicycle theft,” the city explained in its agenda report.

During their prior vote, councilmembers expressed concern about thefts happening within the city, with Councilmember Steve Knoblock calling such activity a “serious” issue.

Deputy Community Development Director Adam Atamian recommended that city staff’s work, in the meantime, to develop the ordinance should include more restrictive language than similar laws in other cities.

If the ordinances is passed, new language would be added to the San Clemente Municipal Code, prohibiting a person from conducting repairs and the other activities on a bike frame that had its gear cables or brake cables cut.

Furthermore, individuals would be prohibited from repairing, assembling or selling three or more bicycles or bike frames “with or without missing parts,” such as handles, handlebars, wheels, pedals and seats, to name a few. The same goes for those handling five or more bicycle parts detached from a bicycle.

According to the report, exceptions include activities performed with a valid license or permit, or when an individual in lawful possession of their bicycle or bicycle part is present with valid proof to support their status as an owner.

Each violation, classified as a misdemeanor, will be considered separately.

“Each and every bicycle or bicycle part(s) unlawfully possessed is a separate violation,” the proposed ordinance states.

If approved at Tuesday’s meeting and adopted on second reading at the June 21 meeting, the ordinance would go into effect on July 21.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

