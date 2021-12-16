SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 61-year-old Carroll Dunne of San Clemente, who was last seen leaving the parking lot of Ralph’s in Talega on Sunday morning, Dec. 12.

According to OCSD’s Critical Missing Person post on social media, Dunne, a Caucasian woman, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

OCSD said Dunne was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. leaving the Ralph’s Fresh Fare parking lot on Avenida Talega in a 2016 white Range Rover with the license plate 8PAY283.

Dunne, the OCSD post said, “is in need of medication.”

Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Dunne. Those with any information about her whereabouts are encouraged to call OCSD at 714.647.7000.

