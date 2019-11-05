James Projected to Win Election

By Shawn Raymundo

With all precincts reported Tuesday night, Gene James is projected to win San Clemente’s special election for city council as he has captured nearly 56% of the vote, unofficial results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters show.

Jackson Hinkle continued to trail behind James with 30.4% of the 12,809 ballots counted as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Dee Coleman maintained 5.3%, while Christina Selter had 4.3% and Mickey McLane had 4.2%.

Ballots submitted to the OC Registrar and postmarked Tuesday, Nov. 5, may still be counted later as long as they reach the office within three days.

San Clemente Times will provide another update Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.