The year 2023 was a big one for local surfing, as Griffin Colapinto finished No. 3 in the world and four area surfers finished the year by qualifying for the WSL Championship Tour. But it was bittersweet for San Clemente’s Jett Schilling, who put in a solid season on the Challenger Series, yet had to settle for watching best friends Kade Matson, Crosby Colapinto and Cole Houshmand graduate to the Big Leagues while he barely missed out on joining them.

But turning adversity into motivation, Schilling spent the past couple months focused on the WSL World Junior Championships in Oceanside. He trained hard, ran mock heats with Matson and the boys, dialed in his boards and was ready to roll when the time came last week. At 20 years old, it would be the goofy-footer’s last appearance in the World Junior Championships, and he was intent on going out with a bang.

He did just that. From start to finish, Schilling was unstoppable at the Oceanside Pier. Dispatching some of the best and brightest up-and-coming surfers, including California’s Levi Slawson and Hawaii’s Jackson Bunch, Jett put in the performance he needed to earn a much-deserved world junior title.

“I just wanna thank my friends,” said a teary Schilling after taking the win as the gravity of the accomplishment washed over him. “Last year was crazy; I don’t know, I’m stoked to start off really good. This is really special for me, all my friends here…”

“I just want to thank God and my family first, and thank them for everything they’ve done for me,” he continued after composing himself. “Thank you to everyone. I have to work even harder for this year and just keep going until I get on the CT with all my friends.”

In rare company, Schilling will see his name etched on the same trophy as former world junior champions such as Gabriel Medina, Adriano de Souza and Andy Irons. All three surfers would go on to history-making careers.

Joining Schilling atop the podium was Australia’s Sierra Kerr. Spending a large swath of her life growing up in Carlsbad, Kerr was no stranger to the beach-break conditions in Oceanside and leaned on her local knowledge and competitive experience to earn the women’s world junior title. Coming into the event a clear favorite after winning the ISA World Junior Title last year, the accomplishment last week is another milestone on her trajectory to greatness. The daughter of a former Championship Tour surfer and aerial pioneer, Kerr’s potent combination of smart heat surfing and ability to pull off high-risk maneuvers have put her at the top of her class.

“It’s amazing to win,” said Kerr. “I feel like I haven’t been surfing that good this contest. I went into the Final just going to leave nothing on the table. I felt like I actually surfed good, so I was frothing. I wasn’t even expecting to qualify for the Challenger Series. I forgot that was a thing. That’s insane. Thank you to everyone who came and watched, and everyone that’s watching.”

Besides being crowned world champs, both Kerr and Schilling have earned spots on the 2024 WSL Challenger Series, which will afford them an opportunity to potentially qualify for the 2025 Championship Tour.

The 2024 WSL Championship Tour season kicks off at the end of this month with the Pipe Pro in Hawaii. Stay tuned for highlights and more updates from Oceanside as they become available.