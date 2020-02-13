Kahuna Cares to Host Annual Fundraising Concert

Staff

The local nonprofit Kahuna Cares Foundation recently announced it will host its fifth annual Kahuna Concert for a Cause at OC Tavern on March 7, continuing its mission of supporting organizations aimed at helping those with special needs.

The concert will help raise money for such individuals and will also feature a tribute to the late Terry “Tubesteak” Tracy by honoring his legacy of love for local organizations that help the special-needs community.

According to the foundation, “Tubesteak” was the inspiration for his daughter, Jennifer Tracy, to found Kahuna Cares.

“Being able to raise money and give back to the special kids, while being able to honor my dad, who was so unique and saw the good in everyone, would make this exciting event in his name a success across the board,” Tracy said in a press release.

Funds raised from the event will benefit a handful of organizations, including Surfers Healing, San Clemente High School STEPS Program, Teri College, and ATP Adult program in San Juan Capistrano.

“I was speaking to a teacher at ATP, Brian Howell, whose band is playing at the event. He said money raised will go toward paying for bus passes, so the adults in the program can have transportation to their job sites,” Tracy said in the release. “For them, having a job is so important to boost their confidence and sense of accomplishment.”

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The event will take place Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at OC Tavern, located at 2369 South El Camino Real in San Clemente.

For more information on how to donate or purchase tickets, visit kahunacaresfoundation.org or call 949.370.1083.