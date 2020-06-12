Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested on Suspicion of Stabbing Neighbor in San Clemente

By Shawn Raymundo

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of famed Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his neighbor in San Clemente earlier this week, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun said that Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of stabbing his neighbor multiple times. Adam Abdul-Jabbar was taken into custody without any incident, she said.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, transported himself to a hospital, Braun said.

The call for the stabbing on the 300 block of Calle Guaymus went out to OCSD on Tuesday night, June 9, with deputies responding at around 10 p.m., according to Braun.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was released on bond on Wednesday, June 10. The investigation is ongoing, Braun said.

OCSD said it would not be releasing Adam Abdul-Jabbar’s booking photo on Friday, June. 12.