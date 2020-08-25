Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Charged with Stabbing Neighbor in San Clemente

By Shawn Raymundo

Prosecutors on Tuesday, Aug. 25, charged Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with multiple counts of assault in connection to the stabbing of his San Clemente neighbor during an argument over trashcans this past June.

Abdul-Jabbar, 28, has been charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

“A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a press release. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.”

Abdul-Jabbar had been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of stabbing his neighbor multiple times during an argument that took place June 9.

According to the DA’s office, Abdul-Jabbar and the victim, a 60-year-old man, share a driveaway, and the victim had confronted Abdul-Jabbar about not taking in trashcans for the 28-year-old’s elderly roommate.

“The argument escalated and Abdul-Jabbar is accused of stabbing his neighbor multiple times with a large hunting knife, including in the back of the head, causing a fractured skull and a brain bleed,” the DA’s office said in the release. “The man’s wife drove him to the hospital and he collapsed in front of the emergency room.”

If convicted on all counts, the DA’s office said, Abdul-Jabbar faces a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in state prison. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at the Harbor Justice Center on Sept. 9.