Kids Donate Handmade Jewelry as Mother’s Day Gifts

Staff

Local elementary school kids created more than 100 pieces of handmade jewelry as Mother’s Day gifts for mothers of the nonprofit organization, Families Forward, which helps Orange County families in need to get back on their feet.

As part of the Little Villagers program, project participants included children aged 4 to 12 from after-school classes at St. Catherine of Siena Parish School in Laguna Beach, Mission Basilica School in San Juan Capistrano, Our Lady of Fatima Academy in San Clemente and The Parish School at St. Edward in Dana Point.

Started in 2018 by two Mission Viejo moms, Little Villagers encourages kids to do meaningful, age-appropriate service projects to empower them to give back to their communities.

“Give back” activities are offered as after-school programs and workshops for Orange County children, and as activity kits by mail for children nationwide.

This past Mother’s Day, children designed necklaces, bracelets and earrings using silver bangles, charms, natural stones and pendants. Each piece of jewelry was placed in a chiffon gift bag with a personalized gift tag signed by each child.

“We are so inspired by children and their love for their community,” said Kristine Darroch, co-founder of Little Villagers. “It’s a joy to witness their capacity for giving and eagerness to help others.”