King Tides Returning to California Shores this Sunday

Staff

Californians will have a chance to observe another set of King Tides early next week, providing an additional opportunity to photograph the event meant to help preview the impacts of sea-level rise and understand how the shoreline is affected by high water.

With the King Tides expected to roll into the California coast by Dec. 13, lasting through Dec. 15, the California Coastal Commission is again looking to the community to participate in the California King Tides Project.

The photos taken and shared of the King Tides will help the commission map out and record changes to the coast and estuaries. During the November King Tides, more than 600 photos were uploaded to the project.

A map displaying photos from November has been published on the California King Tides Project 2020-2021 website.

“The photos you take during the December King Tides will be added to that same map,” the CCC said in a press release. “If you can help us fill in the gaps, that would be fantastic, but it’s also helpful to get multiple photos of a location.”

The photos can be uploaded online through the Coastal Commission’s website at coastal.ca.gov or through the free Survey123 app. Step-by-step instructions on how to upload the photos online or in the app can be found at the commission’s website.

The CCC notes that taking and uploading photos is easiest with a smartphone. It also encouraged those looking to participate to “watch out for wildlife, and always respect the power of the ocean,” while also practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

