The California Coastal Commission is seeking community participation in the California King Tides Project at the start of the new year, as the state anticipates extreme high tides on Jan. 11 and 12 and on Feb. 9.

With the return of the King Tides, the CCC is asking residents to share photos taken of the extreme high tides to help record changes to the coast and estuaries.

The project helps the commission, as well as its planners and researchers, to plan for future sea-level rise and to understand what’s vulnerable to flooding today.

Those looking to participate in the community science project are encouraged to find their local King Tide times on the California Coastal Commission’s website.

In a media release, the CCC noted the importance of paying attention to one’s surroundings and to “ensure you are safe and are not disturbing any animals.” It also advised participants to turn on the location services on their camera phones when visiting shorelines to take photos of the high tides.

The project seeks photos that show the water level compared to landmarks “such as cliffs, roads, buildings, bridge supports, sea walls, staircases, and piers.”

Photos can be uploaded to the California Coastal Commission’s website at coastal.ca.gov/kingtides.